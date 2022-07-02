Reading time: ~2 m

One of the main topics for discussion in the crypto community is the future of BTC. The editors of BeInCrypto collected bitcoin forecasts from analysts and market participants in one review

Bitcoin forecast from analysts

Fundstrat predicts the final drawdown of BTC below $ 13 thousand American financier, billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach, in turn, warned investors about the possible fall of bitcoin to $ 10 thousand Analysts at JP Morgan believe that BTC can demonstrate negative dynamics against the background of the sale of cryptocurrency by miners. At the same time, the pressure, Deutsche Bank is sure, will not be long. Analysts of the credit institution believe that by the end of 2022, investors will see BTC at $ 28 thousand.

Earlier, several experts gave the editors of BeInCrypto a bitcoin forecast for the summer of 2022. The opinions of our interlocutors about the possibilities of BTC movement in the designated period differed.

Bitcoin forecast from members of the crypto community

The opinions of representatives of the crypto industry on how BTC will behave in the near future differed.

The Case for a Further Fall

Many network users drew attention to the growing popularity of tools for earning on the fall of the bitcoin rate. For example, the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), which allows you to profit from the decline of the coin, was in second place among the largest BTC-oriented US exchange-traded funds. This position of the instrument indicates the interest of market participants in opening short positions that can put pressure on the cryptocurrency rate.

Comparison of the trading volume of BITI and BITO (proShares exchange-traded fund based on bitcoin futures). Source: ARCANE RESEARCH; Data: ProShares

The current fall of BTC, according to user observations, already allows us to call June the worst month in the history of cryptocurrency. The history of the movement of bitcoin shows that the continuation of the trend is not excluded.

Comparison of bitcoin’s fall by month

Analyst Lark Davis drew attention to the fact that the fall of bitcoin to $ 10 thousand is not excluded According to his calculations, during the crypto winter, BTC falls, on average, by 85%. The goal for bitcoin, in the event of such a decline, Lark Davis is sure, will be $ 10 thousand.

Lark Davis Graph

Arguments in favor of the growth of bitcoin

Analyst Will Clement believes that bitcoin is passing the bottom. According to his observations, several indicators at once signal an imminent trend reversal. Will Clement suggested that the market could face several months of sideways movement.

According to analyst Michael van de Popp, investors will be able to see BTC grow by the end of the summer. At the same time, he suggested that before the final trend reversal, the coin could update local lows.

Bitcoin chart by Michael van de Popp

A positive outlook for bitcoin was also presented by analyst Oriel Ohayon. In his opinion, BTC is passing the bottom and is preparing to enter a new phase of growth, which will lead it to the level of $ 300 thousand.

Bitcoin chart from Oriel Ohayon

See also: Ethereum Forecast for Summer 2022

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions taken on the basis of information received on our website.