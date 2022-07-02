Reading time: ~2 m

Against the backdrop of the ongoing crypto collapse, data on the network indicate that the so-called bitcoin whales are quietly filling their portfolios.

As the crypto winter gets deeper, the network’s metrics show that confidence among bitcoin whales is far from waning.

The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading below $20,000, down 35% from the start of the year and 71% below its all-time high of $69,000 last November.

During massive sell-offs like this, many investors liquidate their positions. However, this does not apply to those who own more than 1,000 BTC.

Fresh data from IntoTheBlock shows that this demographic group actually continues to hoard cheap coins despite bearish prices.

“In the last multi-year bear market, bitcoin whales took advantage of accumulating at a high pace, as shown by the red arrow on the chart,” said Juan Pellicer, a research analyst at blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock.

Pellicer, however, pointed to the fact that while whale balances continue to rise, “so far we have not seen them do so with the same intensity as in the last bear cycle.”

Earlier this week, blockchain analyst Glassnode also stated that whales are aggressively replenishing their balance sheet by purchasing 140,000 Bitcoins per month directly on exchanges.

According to Glassnode, whales currently own 8.69 million BTC, or 45.6% of the total Bitcoins of 21 million.

Bitcoin bull market in sight?

Whales buying Bitcoin at low prices could theoretically signal a return to a new bull cycle.

However, when asked about the likelihood of such a scenario, Pelliser said there are no “clear network structures indicating a very rapid recovery of the market.”

However, there are some positive aspects, he added, pointing to the continued confidence among retail bitcoin investors.

“Such a rapid rate of accumulation by retail investors has only been observed in the last two years, immediately after the collapse of Covid. Then the price rebounded a lot after a few weeks,” Pellicer said.

Author: Anton Zaitsev, Analyst Freedman Club Crypto News