Analysts have been predicting the final surrender of bitcoin for some time, and, judging by the on-chain indicators, it has already come.

A final capitulation or final outflow is a rapid drop in prices after several months of downtrend. This happened during previous bear market cycles, and many predicted that history would repeat itself this time.

The analytical company Glassnode conducted its own study on the capitulation of markets, using the NUPL indicator. It assesses the difference between unrealized profit and unrealized loss and helps to understand whether the network is in a state of profit or loss.

A value above zero indicates that the network is characterized by net profit, while a value below zero indicates a loss. At the moment, bitcoin is going through hard times, and the value of the indicator has descended into the negative zone.

Currently, the NUPL indicator is in the red zone, which means surrender. The scale of the drawdown is comparable to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, when bitcoin and other coins were rapidly falling. However, the indicator has not yet reached the levels that were observed during the bear market in December 2018.

Worst quarterly result in 11 years

Some analysts believe that the worst is yet to come, and BTC could fall to $13,000. Such a drop would be comparable to the collapse during the last bear market, when the cryptocurrency fell by 82% from the historical maximum. At the time of publication, bitcoin is trading more than 70% below its ATH.

The current bear market continues to show new lows in terms of statistics, and bitcoin is now experiencing the worst quarter in the last 11 years.

According to Coingeko, between April and June, BTC lost 58% of its value, from $45,528 on the first of April to $19,098 on June 30.

Brian Kelly from CNBC said that bitcoin will reach the bottom in the coming months, after which the cryptocurrency will begin to grow. He also added that there are still many margin positions in the market that need to be disposed of before the markets reach a lower limit from which they can build.

The founder of the crypto company Messari Ryan Selkis said that this situation in the market has developed due to the lack of transparency on the part of lenders.

“And that’s largely due to a lack of transparency on the part of lenders, which are basically shadow banks, and a lot of crypto venture capitalists who don’t care about protecting investors. That’s why regulators despise us.”

The forecast of bitcoin and the arguments for and against the further fall of BTC read in a special material BeInCrypto.

BTC can’t hold $20,000

Bitcoin hit an intraday low of $18,782. It has since recovered to the $20,000 area, but almost immediately dipped below that mark as resistance was too strong.

At the time of publication, BTC is trading for $19,500, having lost 71.9% from its all-time high set in November 2021.

