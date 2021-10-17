Home Alt coins Top 5 Cryptocurrencies of the Week -(Week 42)
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies of the Week -(Week 42)

For many people, the Bitcoin price fluctuations are limitless. This post is all about the top 5 cryptocurrencies that performed well in the last seven days. At the time of writing this, the Bitcoin price is sitting at $60,952.56. The BTC price has increased by almost 10.4% in the last seven days. Some altcoins performed well. So, what are the top 5 cryptocurrencies to invest in? Let’s take a look at it in more detail.

BTC/USD Weekly chart – TradingView

5. Top 5 Cryptocurrencies: Polygon (MATIC) +12.3%

1634473229 471 Top 5 Cryptocurrencies of the Week Week 42

MATIC/USD Weekly chart – TradingView

The Matic Network is a platform invented for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure modernization. Recently, the project turned its brand to Polygon. According to its website, Polygon is a protocol for producing and linking Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. In the last 7 days, the MATIC price has increased by almost +12.3%, just enough for a spot on our top cryptocurrencies list.

4. Top 5 Cryptocurrencies: Telcoin (TEL) +17%

1634473229 568 Top 5 Cryptocurrencies of the Week Week 42

TEL/USD Weekly chart – TradingView

Telcoin is a cryptocurrency that is based on the Ethereum blockchain. The coin was launched in the year 2017. The aim is to be the connection between cryptos, blockchain, and the telecommunication business. It professes to promote money transfers at extraordinary speed and at a low cost. In the last 7 days, the Telcoin price has increased by almost +17%, just enough for a spot on our top cryptocurrencies list.

3. Top 5 Cryptocurrencies: Stacks (STX) +17.2%

1634473229 823 Top 5 Cryptocurrencies of the Week Week 42

STX/USD Weekly chart – TradingView

Stacks is a platform that promotes the application of smart contracts and decentralized applications. It produces its potential from Bitcoin, as it depends on it for the safety and performance of transactions. In the last 7 days, the Stacks price has increased by almost +17.2%, just enough for a spot on our top cryptocurrencies list.

2. Top 5 Cryptocurrencies: Polkadot (DOT) +17.4%

1634473229 10 Top 5 Cryptocurrencies of the Week Week 42

DOT/USD Weekly chart – TradingView

One of the main purposes of Polkadot is to work as a kind of decentralized hub for all sorts of blockchains. The blockchains should be able to communicate with one another (Inter-blockchain communication/IBC). In the last 7 days, the DOT price has increased by almost +17.4%, just enough for a spot on our top cryptocurrencies list.

1.Top 5 Cryptocurrencies: Spell Token (SPELL) +23.1%

1634473229 774 Top 5 Cryptocurrencies of the Week Week 42

SPELL/USD Weekly chart – TradingView

SPELL is the governance and utility token. It is created by Abracadabra Money. Abracadabra money is a contract to obtain a stablecoin named MIM with the credit relation assets. In the last 7 days, the SPELL price has increased by almost +23.1%, just enough for a spot on our top cryptocurrencies list.



