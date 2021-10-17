Top 3 Play to Earn Tokens by Volume: SLP, AXS, GALA

Crypto News



Play-to-earn gives gamers and gaming fans ownership over in-game assets and the ability to increase their worth by playing the game. The top three play to earn by volume tokens are Axie Infinity (AXS), Smooth Love Potion (SLP), and third is Gala (GALA).

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Play-to-earn blockchain-based platform defines Axie Infinity. It was partly run and maintained by its users. Axies are colorful blob-like creatures to acquire Smooth Love Potions (SLP) and Axie Infinity Shards (AXS). Moreover, Axie Infinity (AXS) is an ERC-20 token created on the Ethereum network.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Axie Infinity price today is $125.26 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $517,145,894 USD.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP)

It’s rare to see in-game money listed on markets like SLP. It’s like Nintendo giving monetary worth to Super Mario’s coins. Nguyen believes Axies are unique among non-fungible tokens since they need special care to grow up. One of the few in-game tokens out there is the SLP which is listed by Binance in its Innovation Zone.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Smooth Love Potion price today is $0.072901 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $256,624,270 USD.

Gala (GALA)

Gala is the third-best pay-to-earn token (GALA). It’s intended to give the gaming industry leverage. Gala Games has created an environment where gamers and producers may be rewarded. It also runs numerous games and allows users to exchange goods acquired from them on the blockchain.

Gala Games’ primary goal is to create blockchain games that people desire to play. Within the Gala Games ecosystem, participants may possess non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to CoinMarketCap, the Gala price today is $0.086054 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $101,604,868 USD.