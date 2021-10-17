DeFi Deep Dive — Covalent, Blockchain Data Unifier

Crypto News



One of the problems facing Web 3.0 is the unification of scattered decentralized networks. Covalent is addressing this issue. It gives developers access to smart contract data to survey the entire blockchain ecosystem.

Covalent makes it easier for investors to glean insights and performance of digital assets. This is done through its unified API (application programming interface) that indexes blockchains. These range from NFTs to DeFi protocols.

A brief history

Ganesh Swami and Levi Aul started Covalent, expanding to a 35-person team. Across all personnel, they have extensive cumulative blockchain development experience, ranging from database engineers to blockchain and data scientists.

Swami is the current Covalent CEO with a background in physics and developing algorithms in the biopharma sector. He turned to a blockchain career after his ventures in cloud computing.

Aul serves as CTO. He is a software engineer with practical experience building one of the first Canadian crypto exchanges. Aul also helped develop the Apache CouchDB database at IBM.

“Our entry into the blockchain industry realized a glaring heap of disorganized, unstructured, and potentially valuable data across different blockchain protocols, chains, projects, and products, each producing data in various formats,” explain Swami and Aul.

“Therefore, in 2017, to increase transparency, we set off to build Covalent. An enterprise-grade solution that enables us to better arm the blockchain space with usable data with a unified API that brings data transparency and visibility to digital assets,” they said.

Covalent also has the Covalent Alchemist Ambassador Program, which expands its core team globally and brings in more partners interested in making sense of blockchain data. Currently, this community has over 2,500+ alchemists.

“They are creatives, builders, and educators unlocking the one billion possibilities,” says the team.

Covalent’s backers are well-known in the crypto space. They include Coinbase Ventures, Binance Labs, Delphi Digital, Hashed Ventures, 1kx, Woodstock, Mechanism Capital, CoinGecko, Alameda Research, and many others.

Most recently, Covalent raised $10M in a public sale on CoinList. Previously Covalent has secured $2 million in funding led by Hashed Ventures. In addition to a round in 2020 for $3.1 million co-led by Woodstock Fund, 1kx Capital, and Mechanism Capital. Overall, the team has raised about $15.1 million over five funding rounds.

Covalent building Web 3.0

Originally envisioned as a semantic web that would transform the internet as we know it, Web 3.0 has gradually moved toward decentralization instead.

Blockchain networks rapidly spread to envelope every kind of service. These range from finance and crowdsourcing to social media and live-streaming platforms.

By employing blockchain technology, smart contract platforms give users ownership over their data, an easy path to monetization, and remove the threat of single points of failure. Covalent builds upon those features by aggregating data from major blockchains.

These include:

Ethereum

Binance Smart Chain

Polkadot

Polygon

Avalanche

Near

Along with nine other smart contract platforms, Covalent’s API makes it possible to index data within its smart contracts. Through this unified interface, Covalent creates a cross-chain flow of data that can then be used to validate, form, index, retrieve, and store blockchain content.

In short, Covalent is a blockchain network used as a cross-chain data aggregator. When it comes to the DeFi ecosystem, this means that Covalent API offers both DeFi developers pull out wallet-specific information regardless of blockchain. Many DeFi protocols have already taken advantage of Covalent, including Balancer, 0x, PolkaStarter, Consensys, Zeroswap, Zerion. The protocol now has over 500 projects using its API.

Furthermore, these developers can use Covalent API to create their own API data outflows and then list new insights on the blockchain marketplace.

“Covalent’s vision is to empower the pioneers of tomorrow by providing the richest and most robust data infrastructure for the entire blockchain ecosystem. Think of us as the Google of Blockchains. And we provide this data through a single, unified API that can be used by any developer at any skill level. No infrastructure to set up. No complex code to write,” says the team.

How does Covalent aggregate blockchain data?

Covalent software package facilitates a granular level of blockchain data retrieval, including:

Smart contracts

Transactions

Wallet addresses

Through Covalent’s Blockchain Data API, users can query this data within a single interface. When these data points are extracted regardless of blockchain’s origin, Covalent formats them into so-called block specimens.

To facilitate the process of querying, retrieval, and data storage, Covalent employs six types of tools: