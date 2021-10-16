Top Analyst Predicts 200% Boom for Ethereum Over Bitcoin – But Issues Warning to Crypto Traders Considering Altcoin Markets

Crypto News



A widely followed crypto analyst sees a volatile Q4 ahead for altcoins but thinks Ethereum will end the cycle with a massive run against Bitcoin.

Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 443,3000 Twitter followers that it is within the realm of possibilities for Ethereum to rally 200% against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) in the coming months.

However, he warns that BTC may take over the markets at the expense of altcoins until December. According to the trader, December is historically is the month to buy digital assets other than Bitcoin.

“December is often the best period to buy altcoins.

If history repeats, we might be getting a run of 200% on ETH/BTC towards the ATH (all-time high) region from there, but first, a heavier correction while Bitcoin does well.”

Source: Van de Poppe/Twitter

Although Van de Poppe is short-term bearish on altcoins, he believes the digital assets will eventually follow Bitcoin’s lead.

Taking a closer look at Bitcoin, Van de Poppe plots the price action of the top crypto asset for the coming weeks.

“We still are not seeing too much strength on the altcoin market. So, it’s still not the right time to be in them, and I’m assuming we’re still going to see strength on Bitcoin for the coming weeks in the scenario that I’ve made here in which a test of $70,000 is most likely going to take place within a month from now before we get a final corrective move, retest of the range [$59,405-$61,213] that we’ve been cracking through before we’re going to test a new all-time high region and going to finalize this entire bull cycle.”