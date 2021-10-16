The bitcoin exchange rate approached $63 thousand for the first time in six months

Crypto News



Reading time: ~2 m

During the day, the first cryptocurrency rose in price by 4%, and its capitalization exceeded $ 1.16 billion

The price of bitcoin on the Binance crypto exchange on the night of October 16 reached $62.9 thousand. At 10:55 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 61.7 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 1.16 billion, according to CoinGecko. Over the past day, bitcoin has risen in price by 4%. The last time the first cryptocurrency was traded at this level was in mid-April of this year, when the coin updated the historical maximum at around $ 64.8 thousand.

The rise in the price of bitcoin to $62.9 thousand may be due to the approval of the first bitcoin ETF in the United States based on bitcoin futures. According to the updated prospectus, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by ProShares, its Bitcoin Strategy ETF exchange-traded fund will begin trading on October 18.

The last wave of bitcoin growth started on September 29, with a local price low of $40.7 thousand. For more than two weeks, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 52%.