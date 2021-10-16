Home Bitcoin News SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF
Bitcoin News

SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF

by admin
written by admin

Crypto News

Reading time: ~2 m

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved ProShares’ application to launch a Bitcoin Strategy ETF futures exchange-traded fund. This follows from the updated prospectus submitted by the company.

The deed is done. Home free… $BITO pic.twitter.com/Qf3U9quSfy

— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 15, 2021

The start of trading is scheduled for Monday, October 18.

The underlying asset of the fund will be bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). In the updated prospectus, the mention of investments in Canadian bitcoin ETFs has disappeared.

Importantly. The new prospectus looks to have taken out the language for investing in Canadian ETFs. First is the new prospectus. Second is the old prospectus. pic.twitter.com/St7kvs3UyQ

— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) October 15, 2021

According to CoinDesk, the meeting of the five SEC commissioners on the issue of the fund from ProShares took place on Friday, October 15.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the SEC will not prevent the launch of bitcoin futures ETFs. The company’s terminal also has a corresponding page for the fund from ProShares under the ticker BITO.

Nasdaq also expressed its readiness to add securities of a similar fund Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF to the listing.





#SEC #Approves #Bitcoin #Futures #ETF

Avatar of admin

Related Posts

Regulators Are About to Get Tough

The first bitcoin ETF will start trading in...

Best regulation is self-regulation, Oct. 11–18

Crypto regulations should address risks but guard sector’s...

Court Orders Crypto Influencer to Pay $370K to...

New York joins crackdown on crypto lending, seemingly...

The reasons for the further growth of bitcoin...

BTC will be Worth $250,000 in 5 Years

Indonesia leads global surge in interest in crypto

Blockchain brings the sharing economy to real estate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.