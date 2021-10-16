Salvador President Mocks Economist Steve Hanke, Here’s Why

Crypto News



Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador and a passionate Bitcoin (BTC) proponent, has responded to Steve Hanke’s tirade with a semi-ironic tweet.

Who laughs last?

Today, on Oct. 16, 2021, Nayib Bukele retweeted the opinion of Prof. Steve Hanke of The John Hopkins University, prominent economist and reformer in emerging-market nation-states.

You were saying? https://t.co/NkW4tPt1vv — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 15, 2021

On Sept. 23, when Bitcoin (BTC) was struggling to hold above $40,000, Prof. Hanke stated that Bukele’s decision to buy 150 more Bitcoins (BTC) “at the dip” was a bet on the wrong horse.

He also shared the opinion that, under Bukele’s leadership, the economy and financial security of El Salvador are in danger.

Now, when the Bitcoin (BTC) price added 55% since Prof. Hanke’s tweet, Mr. Bukele recalled this statement.

Bitcoin (BTC) adoption in Salvador gains steam

As covered by U.Today previously, Prof. Steve Hanke is well known for his adamant anti-Bitcoin stance. In particular, he frequently bashes El Salvador’s “love story” with the crypto king.

Since El Salvador became the first country to recognize Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, its authorities launched several eccentric pro-Bitcoin initiatives.

To name a few, El Salvador started implementing “volcanic mining” of the first crypto. Also, Bitcoin (BTC) will be utilized to fund the construction of a veterinary hospital in El Salvador.