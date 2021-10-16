Rentfuse joining Neo Live AMA, Neoverse Blind Box NFTs rewards for participants

Crypto News



Neo Global Development will host NFT renting protocol, Rentfuse, on the next installment of Neo Live. Rentfuse founder, Michael Fabozzi, is joining the AMA to talk about building the innovative protocol on Neo N3. Neo Live participants will be eligible to earn rewards from a pool of 10 Neoverse Blind Box NFTs.

The hour-long session will take place on the official Neo Telegram channel, beginning at 3:00 p.m. (UTC) on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Rentfuse was recently accepted into the N3 Early Adoption Program and won Best NFT Project in the Neo Frontier Launchpad hackathon. The protocol allows borrowers to use an NFT for a predetermined period of time in exchange for GAS, without the owner relinquishing custody of the asset. This way, owners can lend NFTs to generate revenue, and borrowers can rent NFTs for temporary use. Rentfuse is seeking to become the NFT renting standard used by other dApps in the Neo ecosystem. The team aims to launch in Q1 2022.

Neo Live is an AMA-style community event held on the official Neo Telegram channel. It seeks to connect the Neo community with NGD core teams, ecosystem projects, the Neo developer community, and blockchain leaders to learn about the latest technological developments and industry insights.