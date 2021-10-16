Crypto Traders Most Bullish on Polkadot, Solana, Polygon and 10 Additional Altcoins: Digital Asset Survey

Crypto News



A new survey unveils that crypto traders are most bullish on 13 altcoins including Polkadot, Solana and Polygon.

The Real Vision Exchange Crypto Survey is designed to track sentiment among investors by allowing participants to scan 30 tokens and choose if they want to have an overweight or underweight allocation for each one. The survey was conducted by Real Vision Bot, which was created by two independent developers and boosted by macro guru Raoul Pal.

Results from voting that happened on the first two days of this week indicate traders prefer an overweight portfolio consisting of smart contract platforms Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL), as well as Ethereum-scaling solution Polygon (MATIC).

The scalable and interoperable ecosystem Cosmos (ATOM) is fourth on the list, and smart contract platforms Terra (LUNA) and Cardano (ADA) appear tied for fifth. Traders also have overweight allocations for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), Ethereum competitor Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum-based token Enjin Coin (ENJ) and decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) for the sixth, seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Tied in ninth place are cross-border payment solutions Stellar (XLM) and XRP, as well as decentralized storage network (FIL).

Source: RealVisionBot/Twitter

Real Vision Bot clarifies that the participants are not necessarily holding the cryptocurrencies that they voted for.

“They can of course vote according to their own positions, but also just based on their sentiment or forward looking. There are many reasons why the own book might not be 1:1 the preferred allocation.”

Bitcoin (BTC) is conspicuously absent from the list. Pal highlights that the community is responsible for that absence.

“It’s not us – it’s the community who makes the allocation… You guys, to be exact.