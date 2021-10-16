Cryptanalyst Expects Bitcoin to Grow to $70,000 and Altcoin Rally

A well-known cryptanalyst sees the fourth quarter as volatile, while he believes that Ethereum will complete the cycle with a massive rally paired with bitcoin.
Cryptostrategist Michael van de Poppe informed his 443,300 Twitter followers that in the coming months Ethereum has every chance to grow by 200% paired with bitcoin (ETH/BTC).
At the same time, van de Poppe notes that an altcoin rally may begin in December, since the last month of the year has historically been a good month for buying any digital assets other than bitcoin.
December was often the best time to buy altcoins. If history repeats, we can get a 200% increase in ETH/BTC towards ATH (historical maximum), but first – a stronger correction…
Despite the fact that in the short term, van de Poppe adheres to a bearish view of altcoins, in the future, in his opinion, digital assets will follow the example of bitcoin.
Having evaluated bitcoin, van de Poppe outlined a price movement schedule for the largest crypto asset in the coming weeks:
We still don’t see strength in the altcoin market. It’s not the right time for them yet, and I guess Bitcoin will first… test $70,000. This will happen within a month… then there will be a new historical maximum and a transition to the end of the bullish cycle.
