Chainlink Price Show Signs Of Massive Rally! LINK Price Eyeing ATH?

The global crypto market capitalization is now $2.42 trillion, up 0.81 percent from the previous day. The overall crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has increased by 7.64 percent to $118.42 billion. Bitcoin is trading at $61,413.59, Ethereum at $3,771.36, and Cardano Price at $2.15.

Chainlink (LINK/USD) has staged a strong comeback over the last three days, rising from a low of 23.5 on October 12 to a high of 27.8 in just two days.

Chainlink’s rebound over the last month has been similar to that of most of its cryptocurrency rivals. When compared to its late-September lows of $20.8, the digital asset was selling at a 35 percent premium at press time. This number would arguably be increased if bulls had managed to break over the $28 resistance level. However, this has not yet been the case.

The price of Chainlink may rise on the 4-hour chart as the prior support level of $25.5 is challenged as resistance. Given that it has been tested numerous times and has shown good rebounds, a rebound from the previous support level of around $25.5 is extremely plausible. This would be a good way to counteract the LINK/USD decrease from yesterday.

Other bullish indicators, on the other hand, corroborate the idea of recovery. The RSI indicator is currently in an uptrend with no signs of slowing down. Furthermore, when it climbs into the green zone, the MACD indicator is giving good news too.

The coin’s trading volume has climbed 26.0 percent in the last week, while the overall circulating supply has increased 0.14 percent to over 458.01 million, accounting for 45.8% of the coin’s maximum supply of 1.00 billion. LINK is now ranked #15 in terms of market capitalization, with a value of $12.57 billion.