Bella Protocol (BEL) and TrustSwap (SWAP) Technical Analysis: The Rally Resumes

Crypto News



Bella Protocol and TrustSwap prices are rallying. BEL and SWAP may rally to $4.3 and $1.80, respectively, continuing the July to August 2021 trend.

Bella Protocol (BEL)

The Binance launchpad project aims to make crypto banking simpler and accessible using the BEL token.

Past Performance of BEL

After the rapturous gains of October 14, the lack of follow-through yesterday provided an opportunity for traders.

While the Bella Protocol token is up double digits week-to-date, the BEL token is under pressure on the last trading day.

Day-Ahead and what to Expect

The coin is bullish as per events on the daily chart.

In this regard, BEL coin buyers may load the dips on pullbacks as per the guidance of the BEL technical analysis of the daily chart.

At present, confirmation of October 14 gains above $3 may see the coin surge to $4.3, reflecting gains of early Q3 2021.

Bella Protocol Technical Analysis

Overall, buyers are in the commanding seat as per events in the daily chart.

Even so, the high-volume bull bar of October 14 is yet to be confirmed.

Nonetheless, the uptrend has been set. As such, buyers might be searching for entries in lower time frames.

Considering the uptick in trading volumes, the short-term trend favors buyers. In that case, BEL crypto prices may expand to $4.3—May 2021 highs.

TrustSwap (SWAP)

The multi-chain token swapping platform aims to revolutionize DeFi using SWAP for governance.

Past Performance of SWAP

At the time of writing, the TrustSwap token is bottoming up, trading at October 2021 highs.

The SWAP coin is up to five percent on the last trading day, stretching gains versus the greenback.

Day-Ahead and what to Expect

As per the SWAP technical analysis in the daily chart, TrustSwap buyers are ecstatic, taking charge.

Accordingly, every low may offer entries for ambitious traders predicting even more gains.

From the daily chart, SWAP crypto prices may rally back to August and September 2021 highs, registering new H2 2021 highs above $1.80.

TrustSwap Technical Analysis

The altcoin tide is lifting TrustSwap token prices as per the solid performance in the daily chart.

With the reversal of early October 2021 losses complete, every low may offer entries for SWAP token buyers.