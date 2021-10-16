Home Alt coins 260 Billion SHIB Moved by Anon Whales, While Coin Is Trying to Recover
260 Billion SHIB Moved by Anon Whales, While Coin Is Trying to Recover

According to data provided by etherscan, just recently, several massive lumps of SHIB, over 80 billion coins each, have been transferred by anonymous whales.

This year cryptocurrency whales have been increasingly attracted to the Shiba Inu Ethereum-based token often referred to as a “Dogecoin killer” by members of its community.

Experts believe that the recent SHIB rally was triggered, when the meme coin surged over 300 percent in a week, by a whale buying first 6 trillion coins and then adding 276 billion SHIB to it.

This week, SHIB has been listed by the oldest Indian crypto exchange ZebPay and an announcement was made about the largest Turkish crypto platform BtcTurk would be adding support for Shiba Inu as well.

Now, the community expects the Robinhood trading app to add it and some believe that large purchases of the coin buy anonymous wallets are somehow linked to the possible future listing of SHIB on it.

At press-time, SHIB is changing hands at $0,000026 per coin, as per CoinMarketCap data. That is 25.13 percent down from its recent high of $0.00003483.



