Should you buy YLD after Yield App Doubled its assets in Q3?

Yield App YLD/USD enables users across the globe to earn high returns from DeFi products without needing to overly complicate things or learn too much on how to do so. It operates under a banking license and offers an insured investment fund managed by a team with years of experience within FinTech as well as cybersecurity.

The High-profile partnership with a premier league football club as a catalyst for growth

Yield App, which is a FinTech company as well as a digital asset wealth management platform, published its Q3 report.

This showcased that the firm has continued to grow, specifically over the third quarter of 2021.

In other words, it doubled its managed assets and managed to get a high-profile partnership with a Premier League football club, West Ham United.

This quarter saw Yield App’s managed assets increase by a total of 107%.

In other words, while at the end of June, they had $163.6 million, they had $339.4 million at the end of September.

This increase has been driven in large part through the launch of its Bitcoin Fund in July, which reached a cap of 500 BTC a few days after the first fundraising round.

Should you buy YIELD App (YLD)?

On October 15, YIELD App (YLD) had a value of $0.5320.

To get a better perspective of what kind of value point this is for the token, we will be going over it’s all-time high value as well as its performance in September.

YLD’s all-time high value occurred on February 16, when the token had a value of $1.29.

This gives us an indication that the token was $0.758 higher In value at its peak, or by 142%.

That said, when we look at the token’s performance in September, we can see that on September 3, the token had a value of $0.6014, which marked its highest point of the month.

Additionally, as we move along throughout the month, we can see that its lowest point was on September 21, when the token fell to a value of $0.3756. This gives us an indication that the token saw a decrease in value by $0.2258.

However, when we see the growth from September 21 to October 15, we can see that the token increased in value by $0.1564 or by 41%.

With all of this in mind, we can expect the YIELD App (YLD) token to increase in value to 0.6118 by the end of October.