Nasdaq listing hints that the SEC may soon approve ETF application from Valkyrie

Crypto News



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, may soon approve an application from crypto asset manager Valkyrie for a Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund, with the shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

According to an Oct. 15 notice from the SEC, the agency has accepted the registration of shares of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund, or ETF, for listing on the Nasdaq. In a letter from Nasdaq vice president of listing qualifications Eun Ah Choi filed the same day, the exchange said Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF shares had been certified.

Related: New tickers and ARK filing shows Bitcoin futures ETF approval imminent: Analyst

In its Aug. 11 prospectus with the SEC, Valkyrie said its Bitcoin (BTC) Strategy ETF would offer indirect exposure to the crypto asset with cash-settled futures contracts. The contracts will be purchased using a Cayman Island-based subsidiary wholly owned by the fund with exchanges registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

This story is developing and may be updated.