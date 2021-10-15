Home Alt coins Ex-UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Becomes New Ambassador of GoMining Token
Ex-UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Becomes New Ambassador of GoMining Token

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has secured a sponsorship deal with crypto mining company GoMining to become the official ambassador of its GoMining Token (GMT).

In an announcement posted on his Instagram account, Nurmagomedov described GMT as “the most advanced token in the world.”

He went on to compare blockchain to the internet, predicting that blockchain and Bitcoin will supplant traditional financial institutions:

I believe that in the near future, blockchain and bitcoin will replace the financial institutions we are used to and become the main payment system in the world.

GoMining Token is backed by real computing power, allowing buyers to generate income from Bitcoin mining without directly dealing with the technical complexity of the process.

The cryptocurrency is issued on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

Nurmagomedov, who was nicknamed “’The Eagle,” officially retired from the sport last October.

The GoMining partnership is not his first foray into crypto. In March, the Russian champ also presented his collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).



