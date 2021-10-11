Home Bitcoin News US Nuclear Engineer, Wife Charged Over Sale of Naval Secrets for Crypto
Bitcoin News

US Nuclear Engineer, Wife Charged Over Sale of Naval Secrets for Crypto

by admin
written by admin

Crypto News

Jonathan Toebbe, an engineer assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, held an active national security clearance through the U.S. Department of Defense, which afforded him access to sensitive information. The charge alleges the pair violated the Atomic Energy Act. The act prohibits the communication, transmission, or disclosure of restricted nuclear data with the intent to injure the U.S. or to secure an advantage to any foreign nation.



#Nuclear #Engineer #Wife #Charged #Sale #Naval #Secrets #Crypto

Avatar of admin

Related Posts

China’s state-backed blockchain network, U.S. firm team up...

SEC Modernizes Filing Fee System, Tighter Crypto Regulation...

Crypto Is a ‘Major Priority’ for Miami Mayor...

Cirus Foundation Contract Deployment with D-VoiS

G20-Backed Think Tank Factors in Stablecoins and CBDCs...

US regulators will Accept Bitcoin ETFs in 2022

US regulators will Accept Bitcoin ETFs in 2022

SEC Commissioner Says Crypto Projects Shouldn’t Be Able...

“Crypto directors” attacked Jamie Dimon for statements about...

The Bitcoin whale made large transfers of 3,600...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.