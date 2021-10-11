Top 7 Crypto Cannonballs for the Week!

Crypto News



Several altcoins outperformed for the past 7 days.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) tops the chart for the week.

Month of October predicts a major crypto market boom.

The month of October 2021 has been really promising so far. Most of the cryptos performed well to date ever since the start of October. Amidst all this, several altcoins outperformed efficacy.

With such a profuse month so far, many analysts term that the month of October is to be full of prosperity for the crypto industry. The following list is the top 7 altcoins with the high gains for the past week. Also, these are said to perform impeccably for the rest of the month, as the graphs suggest.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The meme-based Dogecoin (DOGE) killer, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has performed astonishingly since the start of the month. Accordingly so far, SHIB has surged to about 228.8% taking the past 7 days into consideration. Also, now the price stands at $0.0000265 at the time of writing.

Moreover, many predict that SHIB is said to follow the same surging upwards trend till the end of October.

Monsters Clan (MONS)

The second highest gainer for the week is the Monsters Clan (MONS). This altcoin is the native token of NFT based blockchain gaming platform Monster Clans. Being just started last month, the performance till date has been quite like a cat on the wall. Besides, last week onwards the altcoin surged up profusely reaching its all-time high of $2.57.

In addition, the overall gains for the past 7 days amount to about 183.8%. Quite a thrusthy start for a new token though!

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT)

The Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a completely decentralized platform dedicated to the management of digital assets on various bases. The native token of the platform STPT reached its all-time high of $0.27, a few days back this week. In spite of this, the gain rate for the past 7 days approximates to about 122.8%. Also, now the price stands at $0.13 facing a certain decline on the day of writing.

Lossless (LSS)

The Lossless (LSS) has been steadily on a green graph throughout the past 7 days rising up profusely. The gain momentum for the past week is about 90.4%. Right now the price of LSS stands at $0.45.

Stacks (STX)

The fifth highest gainer for the week is the Stacks (STX). The STX rose to about 72.4% for the past week overall. The layer one blockchain smart contract platform’s token price is now about $2.29 at the time of writing.

Secret (SCRT)

The Secret blockchain network works towards establishing security to the smart contracts. Accordingly, the native token of Secret is the SCRT. The SCRT has shown only bulls throughout the past 7 days. In spite of this, the overall gains for last week amounted to 71.4%. The price of SCRT now stands at $5.02.

QuarkChain (QKC)

The last in our top 7 crypto cannonballs for the week is the QuarkChain (QKC). The QuarkChain is a decentralized blockchain services provider platform, with QKC as its native token. The QKC has surged about 69.3% throughout the past 7 days. In spite of this, the price of QKC now stands at $0.034.