Top 3 Most Voted Coins for the Day

Crypto News



Crypto industry is gaining more power, influencing millions of individuals to be a part of the digital world. With its unique features and digital services it has built a strong user base and many new followers. Besides, the Altcoins are the game changers and accounted for nearly 60% of the total crypto market.

Besides the risk and challenging factors of the digital market, users are investing their assets on many new coins. They show a lot of interest in buying their favorite coins and thus becoming a part of the crypto community.

Among the other altcoins, the below listed top 3 altcoins are chosen as the most voted coins of the day, according to CoinGecko.

1. PancakeSwap (CAKE)

CAKEis the native token for PancakeSwap decentralized network which serves the users to trade digitally on their exchange. It is popularly called as an automated market maker (AMM). Moreover, CAKE coins provide its supply in an unlimited range grabbing the interests of large users in the marketplace. In addition, PancakeSwap’s governance token is a BEP20 token which acts as an incentive for the liquidity provision to the platform.

According to CoinGecko, the PancakeSwap holds the price of $19.18 with a surge of 0.9% in the last 24 hours. Also, the CAKE coin records a huge circulating supply of 230 million with an infinite total supply.

2. Chromia (CHR)

CHR is the standard currency of Chromia public blockchain network which is launched in May 2019. The CHR token empowers the Chromia platform by enhancing a beneficial connect between the users, developers and investors. Moreover, dapps pay their hosting fees in CHR tokens or can store these CHR to peg their own tokens.

As per the CoinGecko data, the current value of Chromia is $0.325547 with a massive circulating supply of 570 Million CHR coins. At present CHR is an ERC20 token which will then convert to native after Chormia mainnet launch.

3. Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX is a scarce asset which is the native token of Avalanche, fastest smart contract blockchain platform. Further, the main function of AVAX is to protect the network through staking process. Besides, AVAX tokens are utilized to pay fees and provide a basic account for various subnets on the Avalanche platform.

According to CoinGecko, the present market value of Avalanche is $57.74. As per the record, it delivers the circulating supply of 220 million AVAX coins and a total supply of 378 million. In addition, to increase the trading volume, AVAX smartly extended its trading pairs across all the venues.

Thus, altcoins are booming up in the market intending to be a huge part of the cryptocurrency space. Investors are ready to face the risk and very eager on digital currency investments. Through this, the altcoins community will deliver massive changes in the crypto industry by the end of 2021.