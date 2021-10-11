Top 3 Gainers Of The Week: SHIB, STX, FTM

Crypto News



The top three gainers of the week are SHIB, STX, and FTM.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has jumped over 240% within a week.

Meme-currencies and other potential altcoins are performing well.

Across the social media platforms, it is well seen that young millennial investors are showing interest in the crypto market. These youngsters call Bitcoin “BOOMERCOIN” and they believe that some altcoins have more potential than bitcoin. But not all investors agree to this point, some hold on to the top largest cryptocurrency.

While, on the other hand, investing in any cryptocurrency seems risky, experts suggest being careful in this segment. Users should be willing to take risks when it comes to investments in digital assets. But, this young generation hunts for meme-currencies and other potential coins rather than mainstream cryptocurrencies as it’s within their budget.

Accordingly, the price chart of this week proves the power of altcoins capturing the position of highest gains. As per the data from Coinmarketcap, the top three gainers of the week are SHIB, STX, and FTM.

Current Market Status

The top highest gainer of the week is Shiba Inu (SHIB), which has already been in the bull run for the past few weeks. The price value of SHIB has jumped over 225% within a week and ranks as the 20th largest cryptocurrency in the market.

The second top gainer of the week is Stacks (STX), which displays the bullish trend for the past week. At the time of writing, the trading price of STX is $2.13 with a trading volume of $1,066,363,093 in the past 24-hours. The price value of STX has surged to 63.75% in a week and over 10% up in the last 24-hours.

The third top gainer of the week is Fantom (FTM), which has soared to 45% within a week. The current trading price of STX is $2.08 while it is 15% lower than its all-time high at $2.44. Moreover, FTM holds the 35th rank by market capitalization value.

However, meme-currencies and other altcoins are shining like a star. Investors understand the potential of these currencies and invest them valuably. On this financial run in the digital world, digital assets are considered to be the future of finance. Many investors acknowledge the merits of cryptocurrencies and invest accordingly rather than going for gold. Furthermore, there are many other altcoins that perform well competing the mainstream cryptocurrencies.