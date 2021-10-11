Home Alt coins Top 3 Gainers Of The Week: SHIB, STX, FTM
Alt coins

Top 3 Gainers Of The Week: SHIB, STX, FTM

by admin
written by admin

Crypto News

  • The top three gainers of the week are SHIB, STX, and FTM.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) has jumped over 240% within a week.
  • Meme-currencies and other potential altcoins are performing well.

Across the social media platforms, it is well seen that young millennial investors are showing interest in the crypto market. These youngsters call Bitcoin “BOOMERCOIN” and they believe that some altcoins have more potential than bitcoin. But not all investors agree to this point, some hold on to the top largest cryptocurrency.

While, on the other hand, investing in any cryptocurrency seems risky, experts suggest being careful in this segment. Users should be willing to take risks when it comes to investments in digital assets. But, this young generation hunts for meme-currencies and other potential coins rather than mainstream cryptocurrencies as it’s within their budget.

Accordingly, the price chart of this week proves the power of altcoins capturing the position of highest gains. As per the data from Coinmarketcap, the top three gainers of the week are SHIB, STX, and FTM.

Current Market Status

The top highest gainer of the week is Shiba Inu (SHIB), which has already been in the bull run for the past few weeks. The price value of SHIB has jumped over 225% within a week and ranks as the 20th largest cryptocurrency in the market.

The second top gainer of the week is Stacks (STX), which displays the bullish trend for the past week. At the time of writing, the trading price of STX is $2.13 with a trading volume of $1,066,363,093 in the past 24-hours. The price value of STX has surged to 63.75% in a week and over 10% up in the last 24-hours.

The third top gainer of the week is Fantom (FTM), which has soared to 45% within a week. The current trading price of STX is $2.08 while it is 15% lower than its all-time high at $2.44. Moreover, FTM holds the 35th rank by market capitalization value.

However, meme-currencies and other altcoins are shining like a star. Investors understand the potential of these currencies and invest them valuably. On this financial run in the digital world, digital assets are considered to be the future of finance. Many investors acknowledge the merits of cryptocurrencies and invest accordingly rather than going for gold. Furthermore, there are many other altcoins that perform well competing the mainstream cryptocurrencies.



#Top #Gainers #Week #SHIB #STX #FTM

Avatar of admin

Related Posts

Ethereum Rival Polkadot Marks Parachain Milestone With 25%...

Is ASTRO worth buying after its listing on...

Will MLN Hit $250 by the End of...

Dogecoin Is “Fun,” Ether Has the Most Upside

Polkadot (DOT) Records Double-Digital Price Spike Ahead of...

Expansion of Cardano in Africa is a ‘chance...

Bitqyck Founders Plead Guilty to Tax Evasion

Nobility introduces token on BSC, partners with David...

Sushi Launches $12.6M Liquidity Mining Program on Celo

Four Low-Cap Altcoins Erupt to New All-Time Highs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.