Top 10 DeFi Updates | Axie Infinity Launch Meme Contest

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space have continued to attract the attention of crypto enthusiast worldwide.

To keep our readers informed, we had compiled a list of some of the top 10 DeFi updates last week. These top DeFi updates include WOO Network strategic partnership with Perpetual protocol and Kava Labs partnership with CertiK.

1. WOO Network Partners With Perpetual Protocol

Last week, WOO Network announced a strategic partnership with Perpetual protocol. Therefore, the association aims to introduce institutional liquidity to the Perpetual protocol. Also as improving on-chain derivatives trading for the WOO network.

WOO Network 🤝 Perpetual Protocol $WOO has partnered with $PERP, expanding our support for on-chain derivatives trading, bringing institutional liquidity to @perpprotocol, and more volume and token use-cases for WOO Network Read more here 👇 https://t.co/MJclaQE8pn — WOO Network (@WOOnetwork) October 6, 2021

2. Kava Labs Partners with CertiK

Kava Lab is focused on securing its ecosystem. To achieve this, Kava has partnered with blockchain security firm CertiK. As a result, CertiK will receive part of the USD 185 million Kava ignition fund. Finally, the fund will be directed at routine security assessment to real-time threat monitoring of the Kava ecosystem.

Kava Labs is partnering with @certik_io to bring best-in-class security to the Kava Ecosystem. CertiK will provide the Kava Ecosystem with continuous risk assessment & real-time threat monitoring. Find out more here: https://t.co/RHQpCrwKY2 pic.twitter.com/kHUJ2enoKW — The Kava Platform (@kava_platform) October 8, 2021

3. Dvision Network Launched NFT Product on TribeOne

Dvision network has recently launched its unique NFT loan products using the TribeOne platform. TribeOne is the first-ever AI-powered NFT and DeFi funding platform.

Also, the partnership will make it possible for users to enjoy unrestricted access to Dvision upcoming NFT marketplace.

Dvision to introduce the NFT #Loan Products via the @tribeonedefi platform to offer users flexible loans to be collateralized against the #NFTs🤩 Great opportunity to capitalize on the most attractive NFT Sales to be conducted soon! Check details here: https://t.co/WYklznUgUA — Dvision Network (@Dvision_network) October 8, 2021

4. Axie Infinity | Rigel Protocol – Launch “Squid Game” Meme Contest

Axie Infinity recently launched its $AXS farms on the Rigel protocol. To commemorate this, both companies have found a “Squid Game” Meme contest.

Therefore, the contest started on October 6th, 2021, and is expected to end on October 12th, 2021. The best Meme will receive 300 $RGP and 1 $AXS. Finally, the second and third place will get 150 $RGP & 0.5 $AXS and 100 $RPG & 0.25 $AXS respectively.

💥Join the Rigel Protocol - Axie Infinity “Squid Game” Meme Contest!!

👉https://t.co/QcMEj818Zr

✅Best Meme gets 300 RGP & 1 AXS!

✅2nd – 150 RGP & 0.5 AXS

✅3rd – 100 RGP & 0.25 AXS

😎Wait for the green light🟢#RigelProtocol #RGP #AXS #AxieInfinity #squidgame @AxieInfinity — Rigel Protocol (@rigelprotocol) October 6, 2021

5. SingualarFarm Partners With Game1 Network

Popular next-gen DeFi platform, SingularFarm, has made a recent partnership announcement. The platform has strategically partnered with the Game1 network. Therefore, users can stake their $GAME1 tokens against USDT (GAME1/USDT) to earn $SING tokens.

Also, they can melt down $SING tokens to get $GAME1 tokens.



Partnership announcement 🎙️🎙️ We are proud to introduce our new partner @game1network 🥳🥳 It is always exciting to find new good partners! Stake GAME1/USDT to earn $SING Melt your $SING to earn $GAME1 pic.twitter.com/MEvsUsWGVb — Singular.farm (@singularfarm) October 6, 2021

6. Kava Labs Launch Meme Competition

Last week, Kava labs launched its first-ever official Meme Competition. Users are submitting their most creative Meme and stand a chance to win 10,000 $SWP tokens. Also, the Meme competition will help create awareness for the entire Kava Ecosystem.

The first official Kava Meme Competition is live! We are calling on the Kava community to share your most creative memeology skills with us and spread the word about Kava in the process. A thread 🧵about the Meme Competition pic.twitter.com/2wX7wNpU4Z — The Kava Platform (@kava_platform) October 7, 2021

7. SingularFarm Now on Fantom Chain

Singularfarm recently went live on Fantom Chain. As a result, significant projects on Fantom Chain like SpookySwap and Jetfuelfinance will function as official partners of SingularFarm. Also, users will be able to earn rewards.

Singularfarm has just landed on Fantom chain!

With @SpookySwap and @Jetfuelfinance as our official partners!

Earn juicy dual rewards! 🧃🧃#FTM #BSC #Polygon #Avalanche pic.twitter.com/xPQyQmzYI9 — Singular.farm (@singularfarm) October 10, 2021

8. Krystal DeFi Joins the Avalanche Ecosystem

Multichain DeFi and NFT management platform, Krystal, has strategically partnered with Avalanche. Therefore, the partnership will provide a cost-effective token swap using Pangolin DEX and Kyber Network.

🥳 Krystal is glad to be join the @avalancheavax 🔺ecosystem 🔀 Providing fast & low cost token swaps (via integration with @pangolindex & #KyberDMM @KyberNetwork)

🔜 Expect more DEXes, lending protocols etc. to be added soon Read more: https://t.co/ifKjuiq8Sv https://t.co/bQ3qcHB92Q — Krystal DeFi (@KrystalDefi) October 8, 2021

9. Alliance Block Partners With Graypes

Popular DeFi platform, Alliance Block, has partnered with Graypes to link up interested investors with viable startups. Moreover, Graypes is a Swiss-based firm that makes use of algorithms and AI to rate startups.

https://t.co/n858aOXSsG X #AllianceBlock team up for smarter investments for startups. Leveraging AI & Collective Intelligence, the foundation of our Augmented Collective Intelligence; our P2P Funding protocol Fundrs enhances support of Graypes’ network: https://t.co/qRswlRnHOM — AllianceBlock (@allianceblock) October 5, 2021

10. RealFevr bridges to Polygon

RealFevr has announced a strategic partnership with Polygon. Therefore, users can now use the RealFevr native token, $FEVR, on Polygon cheaply, faster way.

We are delighted to share that you can now use $FEVR on @0xPolygon! 🎉 With the addition of liquidity in @Polygon, we aim at addressing the total #MATIC market, which is currently the most ascending ecosystem in the world. 🚀 Full details: https://t.co/VGoKFq3YNe pic.twitter.com/RhQXcQJkPl — RealFevr – Football Video NFTs Marketplace – $FEVR (@realfevr) October 6, 2021

I hope you enjoyed the Top 10 DeFi Updates from the second week of October 2021.