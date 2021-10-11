The volume of orders for the purchase of bitcoins sharply exceeded the volume for their sale

Crypto News



Where is the limit of bitcoin’s growth in the coming months?

Analysts are currently positive about the dynamics of the bitcoin price. Cryptocurrency No. 1 rebounded from the local minimum in July (30 thousand dollars) and on October 11 entered at the level of 55.4 thousand dollars. The analyst of Plan B believes that by the end of this year, bitcoin is able to see a value of 100 thousand dollars, while logarithmic regression data indicate a mark of 30 thousand dollars for the end of December this year.

So what will #bitcoin Dec closing price be?

– S2F model says $100K

– Time model (logarithmic regression) says $30K

Next couple of months will be Interesting.

My money is on S2F, of course. pic.twitter.com/ancKQ3FdEZ — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) September 22, 2021

Well, his S2FX model gave the right forecast about the September lows, and also correctly anticipated the record values of April earlier, but missed when it came to the fact that by July 20 bitcoin would reach the level of 88,531 thousand dollars.

During the week, bitcoin has risen in price by 15.5%. Some investors expect that it can again reach a historical maximum, that is, the level of 63 thousand dollars, during the current positive market conditions. However, in the first half of May, when bitcoin gained a cumulative gain of about +95%, taking into account the release in April to the historical price maximum, cryptocurrency No. 1 went down.

No one knows exactly what will happen next on the market, but currently 92.92% of all bitcoin addresses are in the black, which is only 2% less than the historical maximum for this indicator. This means that investors can potentially start fixing their capital gains in the near future, and this may lead to a downward movement in the price of bitcoin.

#Bitcoin to $250K in Q1 2022. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 10, 2021

Meanwhile, such a scenario may not come true — analyst, trader of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange Michael van de Poppe, believes that the trajectory of bitcoin price growth will lead to the fact that during the first quarter of next year, the cryptocurrency is able to reach the level of 250 thousand dollars.