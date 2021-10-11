The bitcoin exchange rate has updated a four-month high above $ 56.7 thousand.

Crypto News



Since September 29, the value of the first cryptocurrency has increased by 39%, from a local minimum of $ 40.7 thousand.

On the morning of October 11, the bitcoin exchange rate updated a four-month high above $ 56.7 thousand. As of 9:40 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 59.6 thousand, over the past day it has risen in price by 2%. The market capitalization of the asset reached $1.07 trillion with daily trading volumes of $40 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin is approaching the historical maximum of $64.9 thousand, which was set in April this year. Before the record level is updated, the asset remains to rise in price by another 14.5%.

Earlier, the head of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz predicted the active growth of the crypto market by the end of the year. Novogratz believes that in the fourth quarter, the price of bitcoin is able to update the historical maximum and reach levels of $ 80 thousand and $ 100 thousand. The reason the investor called a large influx of funds into the digital asset industry.