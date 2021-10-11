Home Alt coins Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) UpSurges Over 176% in Last 7 Days
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) UpSurges Over 176% in Last 7 Days

  • STPT has upsurges over 176% in the last last 7 days.
  • STPT token is utilized by several platforms including Blockzone.com.
  • In 7 days STPT has gained from $0.056 to $0.1511.

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP) Network is a decentralized network that was built for the tokenization of assets. STPT has upsurged over 176% in the last last 7 days.

Moreover, Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard explaining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all required regulations. STPT is the crypto token of Standard Tokenization Protocol. Currently, the STPT token is utilized by several platforms including Blockzone.com in which users are enabled to participate in various events like airdrops, bounties, Micro Token Offerings, and virtual staking.

Henceforth, the Standard Tokenization Protocol token STPT can be utilized as a  payment method for services within the ecosystem such as projects, service providers, issuers, and investors. The team and community behind STP are distributed over the globe with a strong concentration in Asia.

STPT Current Market Status

According to CoinMarketCap, STPT’s price is trading at $0.1511 with a 24-hour trading volume of $368,485,017. STPT has gained 14.36% in the last 24-hour. Eventually, in a week STPT has upsurges over 176% and in 30 days it has gained nearly 158%. At the time of writing, the circulating supply of STPT is 1.22B STPT. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, Mandala Exchange, Upbit, and HitBTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol STPT UpSurges Over 176 in Last 7
STPT Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The above chart clearly shows the uptrend of STPT for the past 7 days. It has been gained from $0.056 to $0.1511. And on October 6th it has been reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.285. If the traders believe STPT is a good investment and if they continue trading then we can expect another new ATH in a few days.



