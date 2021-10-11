Home CoinNews Shenzhen has the most e-CNY pilot program uses, Chinese state-owned media says
Shenzhen has the most e-CNY pilot program uses, Chinese state-owned media says

According to a Shenzhen state-owned newspaper, Shenzhen now has nearly 120,000 e-CNY pilot program uses, ranking first in the country.

Fast facts

  • In October last year, Hong Kong’s neighboring city, Shenzhen, became the first e-CNY pilot city, which rolled out the first batch of 50,000 e-CNY red packets with a total value of 10 million yuan.
  • In January, February and April of this year, Shenzhen continued to launch three batches of digital RMB red envelopes with a total value of 40 million RMB (US$6.2 million) to promote  e-CNY adoption among the public.
  • In July, China’s central bank revealed there had been 1.32 million e-CNY applications, covering fields such as transportation, shopping, catering and government services. Also, the e-CNY transaction amount has exceeded 34.5 billion yuan, a total of 20.87 million personal e-CNY wallets have been rolled out, while the number of institutional wallets is 3.51 million.
  • In a year, China has released 18 rounds of digital RMB red packets totaling 331.25 million yuan (approximately US$51.4 million) in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Chengdu, according to Forkast.News statistics.



