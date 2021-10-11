Price Took a Crucial Support at $0.167 to Start an Uptrend, Broke Resistance at $0.246 to Reach All-Time High

Crypto News



Harmony mainnet was launched in June 2019. It is created to facilitate cross-platform transactions. It provides these transactions in a smooth manner at highly reduced fees. Let us look at the technical analysis of ONE.

Past Performance of Harmony

The bullish previous week started with an open at $0.1809 on October 4, 2021. The prices surged and there was an overall change of 40.6%. It closed yesterday at the $0.2544 level.

Source: https://www.tradingview.com/x/gcUU5LSn/

ONE Technical Analysis

There was a rally in the price of ONE in the past week. It also reached its all-time high price at $0.2655 a few hours ago. The price took crucial support at $0.167 to start an uptrend. It broke the resistance at $0.246 to reach its all-time high price. Currently, it is facing resistance at $0.2655.

The current trading price of ONE is $0.244, which is 4.05% low. However, it is taking support from the $0.246 level.

OBV is showing that buying pressure is dominating the selling pressure for a long time. Traders may take this as a signal to exit the market.

RSI is also just in the boundary to enter the overbought region. It is currently at 68%. This is again a signal that the price trend may reverse itself. However, many times RSI remains in the overbought region for some time before the price correction. Thus, traders may wait before exiting the market.

MACD is confirming last week’s uptrend. This can be seen from the blue lines cross-over on the slow line and the increasing gap between them. MACD is showing no divergence from the price chart.

Day-Ahead and Tomorrow

Fib retracement shows that the price broke the resistance at $0.23. The other fib numbers are showing similar analysis as well.