Lloyds Auctions has added the possibility of buying real estate for bitcoins

At the beginning of this year, the Australian auction house Lloyds Auctions added the possibility of buying real estate and other goods for bitcoins, which aroused great interest among bidders.

A few hours after the launch of the new payment method, a trailer worth 100,000 Australian dollars ($76,000) for bitcoins was sold at Lloyds Auctions.

Lee Hames, chief engineer at Lloyds Auctions, believes that cryptocurrencies are gaining more and more trust in society and expanding the market. “This opens up our auction house to a new audience who otherwise wouldn’t even be interested in buying real estate.”

He also believes that such an approach will contribute to the growth of the company against the background of the fact that auction houses are offering more and more goods for cryptocurrency, for example, art objects, classic cars and diamonds.

A few days ago, Sotheby’s auction house announced that it would accept cryptocurrency at the upcoming auction, where a 101.38 carat diamond was exhibited. The gem was sold for 95.1 million Hong Kong dollars ($12.3 million) in cryptocurrency. This stone has become the most expensive physical object sold for cryptocurrency.

The highest price for real estate sold for cryptocurrency was recorded in June. An anonymous buyer paid $22.5 million in cryptocurrency for real estate in Miami. This purchase broke the city’s record for the highest price per square foot of housing.

The Car For Coin auction house has launched a website offering luxury cars from Tesla to Lamborghini for bitcoins. The buyer can pay for the car with both cryptocurrency and fiat currency.

The British auction house Phillips announced that it will accept payment in ether and bitcoin at the upcoming auction of the work of the artist Banksy “Laugh Now Panel A”, which is estimated at $2.8 to $4.1 million.