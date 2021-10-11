Investors gave forecasts for bitcoin against the background of the release of the cryptocurrency in growth

Crypto News



Many participants of the crypto community see prospects for further positive movement of BTC.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – has started a new working week with growth. As of 07:22 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $56,700. The minimum cost of bitcoin per day, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is fixed at an altitude of $54,474.

Bitcoin graph. Source: TradingView

Against the background of the positive movement of bitcoin, the participants of the crypto community decided to share their vision of the prospects of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Forecasts from Investors

Many members of the crypto community believe that prospects for further growth are open to BTC. This, in their opinion, is indicated by the position of the cryptocurrency exchange rate, relative to the general “corridor” of bitcoin movement. At the moment, according to the observations of investors, BTC has pushed off from the lower border of the channel. This situation of bitcoin, from the point of view of technical analysis, opens up prospects for further growth for the cryptocurrency.

Analyst Michael Van De Popp believes that bitcoin will be able to reach the level of $ 250 thousand by Q1 2022.

The expert also shared his opinion on the prospects for the movement of the second largest cryptocurrency – Ethereum. He believes that by the 1st quarter of 2022, the digital asset will cost about $ 15-20 thousand.

A less optimistic forecast was shared by an analyst at PlanB. According to the signals of the S2F model he developed for predicting the behavior of bitcoin, the cryptocurrency will be able to overcome the level of $ 100 thousand by the end of the year.

Many investors agree with his opinion.

An analyst leading a microblog under the nickname Inmortal, in turn, drew attention to the peculiarities of market behavior. He believes that the consolidation implemented by bitcoin after a growth spurt, against the background of the loss of positions by altcoins, may be a harbinger of the imminent release of BTC into parabolic growth.

The participants of the crypto community drew attention to the fact that an unknown investor took advantage of the current growth of bitcoin to sell a large portion of BTC. This is indicated by the trace formed by his operations on the chart, in the form of a long candle shadow. At the same time, investors noted that other market participants took advantage of the sale to buy bitcoin. The continuation of the positive movement of BTC after the implementation of a large batch of cryptocurrencies suggests that there are currently more buyers than sellers on the market.