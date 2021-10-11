India’s First Sports NFTs By Cricketer Dinesh Karthik

Crypto News



Dinesh karthik brings out India’s first sports NFTs.

These NFTs are based on Dinesh Karthik’s last ball six epic winnings.

Planned to be launched on October 12.

With many Bollywood actors bringing out their own non-fungible tokens (NFT), the NFT fever is all set high for India. In such terms, the famous and legendary cricketer Dinesh Karthik now enters the NFT league too.

Last Ball Six NFT

Accordingly, Dinesh Karthik has made ready NFTs based on his epic last ball six victory over Bangladesh in 2018. This was during the Nidahas Trophy finals. It was a moment in history for Dinesh Karthik as he was under immense pressure. The match came down to 5 runs from 1 ball, to win the situation for India.

With all the pressure built up with that single strike, Dinesh Karthik managed a six from the last ball, moving India to victory.

Moreover, this NFT from Dinesh Karthik will become India’s very first sports-based NFT, once launched. In addition, the NFT will be an artwork and animation digitally rendered which will be of the last ball thrown, the strike by Dinesh Karthik, and also the celebrations after the six-hit.

Furthermore, this NFT will be featuring Dinesh Karthik’s voicing of his mind thoughts, the pressure faced, and emotions while targeting the last ball for the six. Besides, the NFT will be launched on October 12 and will be sold at an auction though.

Dinesh Karthik’s Views

Dinesh Karthik terms that particular moment as one of the greatest in his life. In order to preserve the essence of it and thought of making it immortal, Dinesh Karthik decided to make an NFT of it.

In addition, the cricketer puts out that he wants everyone to feel the emotion and his struggles behind that last ball six hits. Also, he terms he wants to share the same with all his fans and most importantly to make the moment immortal.

Besides, Dinesh Karthik revealed that for this he made good use of the recent pandemic lockdown time to come up with this NFT project. The terms he has obviously done a vast amount of research and his brother-in-law, squash player Saurav Ghoshal helped him throughout the NFT journey.