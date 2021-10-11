Home Bitcoin News G7 Nations Set to Release Guidelines For CBDC Issuance
Bitcoin News

G7 Nations Set to Release Guidelines For CBDC Issuance

by admin
written by admin

Crypto News

The G7 council consisting of seven industrialized nations is set to issue guiding principles for issuance of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). The G7 council comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, however, none of the G7 members have yet issued a CBDC.

The draft guidelines reportedly consist of 13 points with the main focus on transparency and privacy. The draft rules could be endorsed during an upcoming meeting of financial chiefs on Wednesday in Washington.

The draft guidelines acknowledge the growth of digital payments over the past couple of years and the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies in general. The draft also talks about the need to focus on user privacy and security amid concerns about Chinese CBDC being a surveillance tool. The draft guidelines said even though issuance is a sovereign decision of a country, the CBDC must,

“Set out a common set of principles, and underscoring the fundamental importance of shared values such as transparency, rule of law, and sound economic governance, these principles can guide and inform exploration of retail CBDC in the G-7 and beyond.”

Can G7 Help Boost CBDC Plans?

The debate around CBDCs has risen with China’s progress in the field. The world’s most populated state is years ahead in CBDC implementation as it has not only completed the development of digital Yuan, it has been carrying out nationwide pilot programs to test its various use cases for nearly two years now.

A majority of nations around the world are working independently toward their CBDC development but all are years behind China. Thus G7’s interest in CBDC could accelerate the development process and also help set a common standard among various nations that would help in cross-border functionalities.



#Nations #Set #Release #Guidelines #CBDC #Issuance

Avatar of admin

Related Posts

China’s state-backed blockchain network, U.S. firm team up...

SEC Modernizes Filing Fee System, Tighter Crypto Regulation...

Crypto Is a ‘Major Priority’ for Miami Mayor...

Cirus Foundation Contract Deployment with D-VoiS

G20-Backed Think Tank Factors in Stablecoins and CBDCs...

US regulators will Accept Bitcoin ETFs in 2022

US regulators will Accept Bitcoin ETFs in 2022

SEC Commissioner Says Crypto Projects Shouldn’t Be Able...

“Crypto directors” attacked Jamie Dimon for statements about...

The Bitcoin whale made large transfers of 3,600...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.