Home Ethereum News Ethereum Engages Resistance at $3,600 as Bulls and Bears Struggle for Price Possession
Ethereum News

Ethereum Engages Resistance at $3,600 as Bulls and Bears Struggle for Price Possession

by admin
written by admin

Crypto News

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen back above the 50-day line SMA today, reaching a high of $3,600. Since October 6, Ether has peaked at $3,600 as buyers fail to sustain bullish momentum above the recent high.

On October 6, the altcoin experienced resistance as it fell to support above the moving averages.

Today, buyers are attempting to break through resistance at $3,600. A break above the current resistance will catapult the cryptocurrency above the high at $3,800. However, the largest altcoin will face rejection at the resistance zone at $4,000. Currently, buyers are still struggling to break above the $3,600 level. The largest altcoin will fall and continue its correction if it fails to overcome the recent high.

Ethereum indicator analysis

Ether is at level 59 of the Relative Strength Index of period 14. It is above the midline 50 and has room for an upward movement. Ether is above the 80% area of the daily stochastic. The largest altcoin is in a bullish momentum and approaching the overbought area.

Ethereum Engages Resistance at 3600 as Bulls and Bears Struggle

Technical indicators:

Major Resistance Levels – $4,000 and $4,500

Major Support Levels – $3,500 and $3,000

What is the next direction for Ethereum?

On the 4-hour chart, Ether is in an uptrend as buyers try to break through resistance at $3,600. Meanwhile, the uptrend from October 6 has shown a candlestick testing the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The retracement suggests Ethereum will rise but reverse at the 1,272 Fibonacci extension or $3,884.65.

1633953879 576 Ethereum Engages Resistance at 3600 as Bulls and Bears Struggle

Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author and are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. Readers should do their research before investing funds.



#Ethereum #Engages #Resistance #Bulls #Bears #Struggle #Price #Possession

Avatar of admin

Related Posts

Ethereum user pays $430,000 in transaction fees for...

Ethereum Holds Key Support, What Could Trigger Sharp...

Deposit Contract of Ethereum 2.0 Reaches $28 Billion...

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Biggest Fears About Ethereum, Tells...

Traders pin Ethereum’s route to new ATH to...

Is Ethereum Losing Momentum? Some Metrics Suggest It...

Ethereum loses key support level as ETH price...

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Struggles Around $3500 as...

Ethereum Whales Are Stacking Up More Coins, Here’s...

Ethereum Bears Keep Pushing, Why ETH Could Slide...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.