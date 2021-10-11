Elpis Global Successfully Collected $2.15 Million to Develop the First Game on the Elpis Metaverse

Crypto News



Elpis Battle has secured $2.15 million in a significant financing phase. They thanked all of the investment firms and venture capitalists in the Blockchain space for their confidence in the Elpis group. Elpis Battle is a Binance Smart Chain-based RPG game, and It was created by two of Southeast Asia’s best game teams. The game uses NFT Technology to give gamers a new efficiency by owning and governing their digital assets. To supplement their revenue, individuals can exchange these assets with other individuals.

Elpis Battle also establishes an ecosystem in which participants contribute and are rewarded for their efforts. Finally, the NFTs can be collected and used in Elpis Battle, a simple game with objectives and interactive elements requiring outstanding abilities. Elpis Team passionately succeeds in making a game that focuses not only on the play-to-earn system but also on captivating gameplay, thanks to the professionals from ZEGO Studio, who have considerable expertise in creating and implementing gaming goods.

Elpis Battle is also notable for its Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) architecture, which employs economic processes to match the whole system’s profits with the interests of members, including the crew, shareholders, and users. Gaming companies and financiers are the primary beneficiaries of the game’s commercial features in the classic paradigm. In the DAO governance model, however, earnings are dispersed evenly among all Elpis Battle players, regardless of their efforts – whether programmers or players. The developer team’s responsibility in the DAO paradigm will be to coordinate the community members rather than manage Elpis Battle.

The gaming business is a fast-paced business that has seen rapid expansion. The Elpis group saw potential and decided to lead the way in the centralized-to-decentralized gaming industry transition. This new adventure, like entertaining gameplay, is both challenging and appealing. Although the hype may be temporary, Elpis is putting all the effort into building a large club that fits all of the world’s players’ wants and expectations.

Elpis’ development team hopes to offer a fresh experience for new Elpis Battle participants by merging Cryptocurrencies, NFT Games, and Defi. Elpis is a universe where users can discover narratives about a fictional realm and create wealth and trade, buy and sell, and participate in the market.