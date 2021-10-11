Dying for a Bitcoin Futures ETF? Watch Out for ‘Contango Bleed’

In commodities markets, it’s considered normal for prices on longer-dated contracts to trade above those on shorter-dated contracts; this is known as “contango.” The price spread often roughly correlates with the cost of storage – such as for oil or soybeans. There’s also the time value of money: the foregone yield that an investor might get from socking money into interest-bearing securities like U.S. Treasury bonds. In the bitcoin market, contango mainly results from bullish price expectations.