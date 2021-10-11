China’s national blockchain network to expand to Turkey, Uzbekistan

Crypto News



China’s Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) — a public-private nationwide infrastructure project to spur mass adoption of blockchain technology — is setting up more portals overseas, as it moves a step closer to more international exposure.

Fast facts

Red Date Technology, the company China tapped to manage its BSN, announced today that it is working to launch its third and fourth international portals in Turkey and Uzbekistan, in partnership with Turkish Chinese Business Matching Center.

These new BSN portals are expected to launch by the end of December, the company said.

The BSN portals are designed to provide a platform for the development of blockchain services in Turkey and Uzbekistan, in a goal of offering more cost-effective solutions to develop blockchain applications in interoperability environments.

The BSN integrates frameworks such as Ethereum, Algorand, EOS, Polkadot, NEO, Tezos, Oasis, Hyperledger Fabric, ConsenSys Quorum, and Corda. It is also supported by cloud services, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft Azure.

Red Date’s latest moves followed its previous announcements to set up BSN portals in Hong Kong and South Korea.