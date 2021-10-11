by the end of the year, the price of bitcoin may reach $100,000

Crypto News



A rare crypto trader does not seek to present his own price forecast for bitcoin, both positive and negative. The experts of the American crypto exchange Kraken are no exception, who believe that by the end of 2021 the price of the flagship asset can reach $ 100,000.

According to Kraken’s analysis of previous years, it was calculated that during the fourth quarter of any year, the price of bitcoin tends to increase. During this period, “the average and median returns reached +119% and +58%, respectively.”

If the average yield of the previous year repeats, BTC could end the year close to $100,000. According to the exchange, “with the closing price of BTC at the end of the quarter at $ 43,800, the yield of +119% in the 4th quarter of 2021 will lead to the fact that BTC will rise in price to $ 96,000.”

However, if we see a median return, then the price of bitcoin will rise to about $ 70,000. In support of this forecast, we note that since the beginning of October, the value of the main cryptocurrency has been showing steady growth, an example of which has not been seen in the previous couple of months.

At the moment, according to CoinGecko, the price of bitcoin is exchanged at $ 56,605, and its market capitalization exceeds $ 1 trillion.