Bitcoin News

Bloomberg strategist predicted a unique phase of bitcoin growth

Mike McGlone is confident that in the fourth quarter of this year, the first cryptocurrency will significantly rise in price

Bloomberg Chief Commodities strategist Mike McGlone believes that a unique phase of bitcoin growth may occur in the fourth quarter of this year. According to McGlone, the growth of the US national debt, as well as concerns about a potential default, will provoke a significant rise in the price of the first cryptocurrency. The Bloomberg strategist explained that the markets are gaining confidence in bitcoin, since the cryptocurrency has a limited issue of 21 million coins.

In mid-September, McGlone confirmed his forecast that by the end of this year, bitcoin will rise in price to $ 100 thousand. The Bloomberg strategist is confident that the first cryptocurrency will be able to double its value in the coming months due to the trend towards the introduction of digital assets.

The achievement of $100 thousand by bitcoin was predicted by TradingView analyst and trader Dmitry Lavrov. In his opinion, now nothing prevents the first cryptocurrency from reaching $ 100 thousand, since the coin has already overcome the key resistance.



