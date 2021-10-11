Home Bitcoin News Bitcoin Price Plummeted to $51,000 on Bitstamp
Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Price Plummeted to $51,000 on Bitstamp

by admin
written by admin

Crypto News

cryptocurrency.tech

18 m

Reading time: ~2 m

The price of bitcoin continued to rise this Monday and exceeded the level of $57,000 for the first time since May.

Shortly before that, on the Bitstamp exchange, bitcoin fell by 8% to $51,000 within a minute candle. The drop was caused by the sale of a cryptocurrency worth $40 million at the market price. There were no movements of similar scale on other exchanges at the same time.

Bitcoin Price Plummeted to 51000 on Bitstamp

Last week, on Wednesday, a new record was recorded in the bitcoin network for the dollar amount of transactions in 24 hours – it amounted to $ 31 billion. Compared to the beginning of 2020, the indicator has increased 40 times. At the same time, the commissions remain moderate and are kept below $5.

Altcoins continue to lag behind bitcoin and in most cases decline both on a daily and weekly basis. The capitalization of the crypto market increased to $ 2.35 trillion by half a percent per day, while bitcoin itself added 2.5%. At the time of publication, the first cryptocurrency is trading 12% below the absolute maximum registered on April 14 at $64,863.

The analytical service Glassnode draws attention to the fact that open interest in perpetual contracts for bitcoin exchange Binance has reached a monthly high above $ 4 billion, and Bitfinex – a five-month high.

Bitcoin Price Plummeted to 51000 on Bitstamp

At the same time, funding rates on most major exchanges remain at neutral values of about 0.01%. In other words, traders do not show certain expectations about where the market may go next.



#Bitcoin #Price #Plummeted #Bitstamp

Avatar of admin

Related Posts

China’s state-backed blockchain network, U.S. firm team up...

SEC Modernizes Filing Fee System, Tighter Crypto Regulation...

Crypto Is a ‘Major Priority’ for Miami Mayor...

Cirus Foundation Contract Deployment with D-VoiS

G20-Backed Think Tank Factors in Stablecoins and CBDCs...

US regulators will Accept Bitcoin ETFs in 2022

US regulators will Accept Bitcoin ETFs in 2022

SEC Commissioner Says Crypto Projects Shouldn’t Be Able...

“Crypto directors” attacked Jamie Dimon for statements about...

The Bitcoin whale made large transfers of 3,600...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.