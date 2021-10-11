Home Alt coins Binance Will List SuperRare (RARE)
Binance Will List SuperRare (RARE)

Fellow Binancians,

Binance will list SuperRare (RARE) and will open trading for RARE/BTC, RARE/BNB, RARE/BUSD, and RARE/USDT trading pairs at 2021-10-11 06:00 (UTC).

  • Users can now start depositing RARE in preparation for trading
  • Withdrawals for RARE will open at 2021-10-12 06:00 (UTC)

Note: The withdrawal open time is an estimated time for users’ reference. Users can view the actual status on the withdrawal page.

What is SuperRare (RARE)?

SuperRare is an NFT marketplace to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist in the network, and tokenized as a crypto-collectible digital item that you can own and trade. RARE is the governance token of the platform and token holders can govern key platform parameters, allocate funds from the community treasury, and vote on proposed improvements to the network and protocol.

RARE Listing Fee: 0 BNB.

Details:

  • RARE Website
  • RARE Block Explorer
  • Fees
  • Rules

Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please make your trades cautiously. Binance will make best efforts to choose high-quality coins but will not be responsible for your trading losses.



