Anonymous Whale Transfers Six Trillion SHIB to Unknown Wallet

An unidentified investor bought 6.3 trillion SHIB coins in two days. On October 1, the whale purchased a massive 6 trillion SHIB coins valued at approximately $43,838,900. The whale then bought another 116 billion coins the next day, followed by two more 159 billion coin transactions and a 1 billion coin buy all in the span of a few hours.

The whale bought 276 billion SHIB coins on Saturday, October 2. Due to the large volume, the SHIB coin price rose 5% before settling at 3%. But this isn’t the first time a whale has helped a meme currency. Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020 to capitalize on the success of Dogecoin, which drew thousands of investors. Unlike Dogecoin, Shiba Inu levelled instantly.

The total value locked (TVL) for Shiba Inu in June and July rose close to $2 billion. DefiLlama said the TVL is now under $300 million. No matter, unknown SHIB whales have bought huge parts of the asset.

The SHIB was re-transferred. The money was transferred many times before landing in an unknown wallet. The crypto community is wondering who anticipated and profited from this surge. A whale that travelled 6 trillion SHIB at dusk.

Who would be so taken by the asset? While it could be anybody in the community, imagine a well-known industry figure and a big lover of meme tokens – Elon Musk.

Debut on RobinHood Soon?

Whales’ curiosity has bolstered Shiba Inu’s market standing in recent months. SHIB was first listed on eToro, an Israeli-based worldwide social trading platform, in late June, and subsequently on CoinBase Pro and WeBull in early August, fueled by whales purchasing billions of coins. In September, SHIB joined Binance’s portfolio.

The ‘Doge-killer’ meme coin also has a large social media following, having over a million Twitter followers. Fans expect a debut on RobinHood soon that would further help the price reach new levels. SHIBA INU’s current price is $0.000026 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $4,122,223,187 USD, according to CoinMarketCap.