Analyst Plots Solana’s Trip to New All-Time Highs, Says He’s Accumulating One Altcoin Before a 60% Move

A closely followed crypto analyst has mapped out what he thinks Solana’s (SOL) route to new all-time highs will look like.

The pseudonymous analyst known as Inmortal tells his 87,000 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform bounced nicely off strong support and is currently positioning for a breakout into the $220 price area.

“Good reaction at daily demand. If price finds acceptance above $170, I think we’ll make a new ATH (all-time high).”

Source: Inmortal

At time of writing, Solana is exchanging hands at $151.27, according to CoinMarketCap. A move to $220 represents an upside potential of over 45%.

Inmortal is also looking at FTT, the native token for crypto derivatives exchange FTX. The popular strategist says he’ll be accumulating the crypto in anticipation of a huge move up to at least the $80 level. If the trader’s forecast plays out, FTT will dip down the $50 level before seeing gains in the neighborhood of 60%.

“FTT/USD

I think [accumulating] FTT is the right move.”

Source: Inmortal

Looking at Bitcoin, the crypto analyst says that BTC’s correction in September was the bears’ last hurrah as he now expects the king crypto to ignite a massive rally to $200,000.

“That was the last dip ever. See you at $200,000.”

Source: Inmortal/Twitter

Based on Inmortal’s chart, he predicts BTC to reach near the $220,000 level by Q1 next year. He then predicts at least a 30% correction to the $150,000 range before a subsequent 100% rally past $300,000.

Last week, Inmortal called for a 200% rally in proof-of-stake blockchain network Cosmos (ATOM), saying $100 was “programmed.”

“My dear cosmonauts, the plan hasn’t changed, $100 is programmed.

In the meantime, I’ll try to buy dips below $30.”

At time of writing, ATOM is trading at $33.25.