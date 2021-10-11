ADA Price Prediction – Technical Analysis

Crypto News



The Cardano project is different from other blockchain projects as it openly addresses the need for regulatory oversight whilst maintaining consumer privacy and protections through an innovative software architecture.

Cardano is one of the first blockchains to be built in the highly secure Haskell programming language. Cardano is developing a smart contract platform which seeks to deliver more advanced features than any protocol previously developed. It is the first blockchain platform to evolve out of a scientific philosophy and a research-first driven approach. The development team consists of a large global collective of expert engineers and researchers. The protocol features a layered blockchain software stack that is flexible, scalable, and is being developed with the most rigorous academic and commercial software standards in the industry. Cardano will use a democratic governance system that allows the project to evolve over time, and fund itself sustainably through a visionary treasury system. This has led to an increase in ADA price.

Ouroboros

Ouroboros is the first peer-reviewed, verifiably secure blockchain protocol, and Cardano is the first blockchain to implement it. It enables the Cardano network’s decentralization, and allows it to sustainably scale to global requirements without, crucially, compromising security. The protocol is the culmination of tireless effort, building on foundational research, and is propelled by a vision for more secure and transparent global payment systems, and a means to redistribute, more fairly, power and control.

Let us review ADA price

ADA Price Prediction

ADA is currently trading below the resistance at $2.50. If this resistance breaks, we could start seeing a move towards $2.78, $3.04, $3.30, $3.67, $4.13, $5.48 and $7.66. Failure to break the resistance at $2.50 could lead to a drop towards $1.95 and $1.57.

