1993 Hand-Drawn NFT Collections Focusing on Zoomer Subculture

Unique “Age of Z” collection will display the most crucial elements of “zoomer” subculture and iconic symbols of this generation

1,993 NFTs will commemorate “Generation Z”

According to the announcement by digital art team Metaverz Studio, its 1,993 hand-crafted non-fungible tokens will be dedicated to the generation of people who were born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s.

A new age is coming… Are you ready❔#AOZ #NFT — AOZ (@AoZ_Official) October 8, 2021

A Metaverz team member stressed that this releases is inspired by the interest of a new generation of investors in NFTs and cryptocurrencies as income instruments. “Generation Z” prefers digital currencies over traditional, fiat-based tools.

Metaverz introduces an “Age of Z” (also AOZ) collection of characters that boasts 1,993 NFTs. Ideologically, they work not unlike the overhyped CryptoPunks; the price for one Punk starts at 67.67 Ethers.

WKgallery designers have created these NFTs to depict the values of freedom, punk and peace. As a result, all 1,993 characters are full of futuristic free spirit.

Junie X, AOZ project director, emphasizes that this collection is set to be a symbol of a free, decentralized and inclusive ideology:

We are dedicated to building a self-sufficient, automated, and harmonious world in which innovative and collaborative systems are promoted to defend privacy. Through the AOZ series NFTs, we hope to bring our vision of an inclusive and decentralized world to life. (…)Metaverz Studio looks to engage more in DeFi + NFT and GameFi + NFT spaces and give AOZ NFT owners the priority to participate in community governance. That’s something we will mainly work on in 2022.

AOZ tokens for everyone

AOZ NFTs have over 500 distinctive attributes: depending on this unique combination of features, they belong to four classes.

Digital collectibles enthusiasts can choose a token from the following categories: normal (N), rare (R), super rare (SR) and specially super rare (SSR).

Unlike “Normal” NFTs, “Rare” characters are equipped with mythical power and mighty gears, and “Super Rare” ones symbolize nobility and passion.

Ten “Super Rare” NFTs should be considered surrealistic cyborgs with super-human capabilities.

In Q4, 2021, 1,500 NFTs will be listed for public sale, while 200 NFTs will be airdropped to ZKSwap PoS mining initiative participants. The remaining 293 NFTs will be utilized by the Metaverz team for marketing and community activities.