XYO Price Climbs Up Over 51% in Last 24 hour

XYO price climbs up over 51% in the last 24 hour.

XYO is a decentralized crypto-location and data blockchain network.

XYO price has gained from $0.025 to $0.037 within one day

One of the well-known cryptocurrencies in the crypto market that operates on the Ethereum platform is XYO. XYO price climbs up over 51% in the last 24 hours.

Accordingly, XYO is a decentralized crypto-location and data blockchain network. As forementioned XYO built on Ethereum blockchain for making it usable in smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized applications (dApps).

More so, the XYO network has its special unique features among those is XYO users can have their smartphones become part of an XYO network node. In an XYO network, against unique ERC-721 tokens, XYO tokens can be traded and staked for representing real-world locations. XYO price is increasing along with the growth in the user population of the COIN app. COIN app is for geo mining users can download from Google as well as in Apply Playstore. SO XYO crypto accumulates from its recent highs and then gradually appreciates.

XYO Current Market Stautus

At the time of writing as per CoinMarketCap, XYO’s price was waving at $0.03751 with the 24-hour trading volume of $175,875,028. In the last 24-hour XYO price has climbed up 51.01%. The circulating supply of XYO is 12.84B XYO. XYO can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Coinbase Exchange, ZT, KuCoin, Gate.io, and HitBTC.

XYO Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The above chart clearly shows the continuous bullish trend of XYO in the past 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XYO price has gradually increased 17.41% and in the 30 days, it has surged over 10%. XYO price has gained from $0.025 to $0.037 within one day. So, if this uptrend is continuous we can expect XYO to hit his new all-time high (ATH) soon.