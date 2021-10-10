Top 3 Coins to Watch October 11

Crypto News



As we move through Q4, a number of projects are moving ahead with continued development, and this week’s choices are set to benefit from significant updates and announcements that should strengthen their market positions and benefit their communities. The news should also result in increased amounts of attention to each respective currency over the coming weeks.

3. IoTeX (IOTX)

IoTeX aims to create the next generation Internet of Things blockchain (IoT) platform. The unique blockchain-in-blockchain architecture will upgrade scalability, privacy, and developability issues relating to the IoT DApps and ecosystem growth.

Why IoTeX? V1.4.0 Mainnet Hardfork on October 11

IOTX has been a solid performer over the past few months due to continued development. The team have confirmed that their Mainnet will go through a hardfork upgrade this week, and the v1.4.0 hardfork will be activated at block height 13,685,401 which is estimated to occur at around 22:00 UTC on October 11. The IoTeX network upgraded to incorporate EVM Istanbul protocols and the hardfork includes a fix for a consensus bug that caused a minority chain split on Ethereum during August. The hardfork upgrade also includes a number of other network improvements and the team document the upgrade specifics on their Github.

2. Stacks (STX)

Stacks is a decentralized computing network and app ecosystem that uses the Bitcoin blockchain as a secure base-layer. The Stacks 2.0 blockchain brings apps and smart contracts to Bitcoin, and enables new ways to earn BTC.

Why Stacks? ALEX Testnet & Arkadiko Launch AMA This Week

STX took the market by storm this week jumping by over 100% and there are further developments in the pipeline this week that may prove significant. Firstly, ALEX which is the first DeFi service platform on Bitcoin via the Stacks platform launches their testnet on October 10. The launch allows people to test drive DeFi on Bitcoin and lend or borrow in fixed rates and fixed terms, and yield farm. This will be followed by Arkadiko, a STX based project processing self repaying loans on Bitcoin, holding an AMA on October 12 ahead of their mainnet launch on October 21. You can find out more about the ALEX testnet launch here, and Arkadiko AMA here.

1. Solana (SOL)

Solana is a decentralized blockchain that supports smart contracts and has its own native asset called SOL. Founded in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana works through a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, and the Proof-of-History (PoH) component within the mechanism allows the blockchain to achieve one of the highest transaction speeds in the crypto space.

Why Solana? Listings and Airdrop This Week

There are a number of developments for SOL fans to be aware of this week, such as the Synopsis 2021 five-day international crypto summit which begins on October 11. Solana is one of the event’s Diamond partners and SOL is also set to be listed on Biconomy on October 11 with a SOL/USDC pair going live at 14:00 UTC. A WhiteBIT listing follows on October 12, and the FLUX network will have a snapshot on October 15 for the next Flux parallel asset airdrop. FLUX holders will receive parallel assets for Flux-SOL and Flux-TRX, with all Flux holders due to receive a distribution of roughly 13.6% of their FLUX holdings with 6.8% payouts in FLUX, SOL, and TRX assets.

How did the coins perform last week?

The seven day period generally led to positive results across the market; although WAN grew by 7% and is currently trading at around $0.94. OGN gained 3% and is currently trading at $0.87, and GHST improved by 3% over the week, and is currently trading at $1.65. Over the course of the week, the market moved from an overall valuation of $2.16T to $2.33T.