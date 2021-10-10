STX up +80.36%, BTC +1.83%, Stacks is The Coin of The Day

Crypto News



Key highlights:

The total cryptocurrency market cap increased from $ 2.34T to $ 2.35T in the past 24 hours, representing a 0.79% change

change The Bitcoin price at press time is $ 55,622 after growing by 1.83% in the last 24 hours

in the last 24 hours The total crypto trading volume increased by 0.79% in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $ 329.24B

in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $ 329.24B All prices and changes are presented at the time of publication: October 10, 2021, at 06:00 UTC

Market Overview

The total cryptocurrency market cap is currently $ 2.35T after a 0.79% increase on the day. The total crypto trading volume increased by 0.79% in the same time frame.

Bitcoin is trading at $ 55,622 after seeing a 1.83% gain in the last 24 hours.The Bitcoin dominance grew by 0.27% and BTC currently represents 44.51% of the cryptocurrency market.

Top Coins By Market Cap

At press time, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 1.05T after gaining 1.83% in the last 24 hours. According to our forecast, the value of Bitcoin will drop by -0.79% and reach $ 55,183 by October 15, 2021. To learn more about how the price of Bitcoin could change over the next 7 days, visit our Bitcoin price prediction page.

Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is priced at $ 3,571.21 and has a market capitalization of $ 420.92B. ETH decreased by -0.50% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in where the price of Ethereum could head next, check out the Ethereum price prediction.

There were also some changes today in the ranking among the top 10 biggest coins by market cap.

Cardano, which was previously ranked 4, is ranked at 3.

Binance Coin, which was previously ranked 3, is ranked at 4.

Polkadot, which was previously ranked 9, is ranked at 8.

Dogecoin, which was previously ranked 8, is ranked at 9.

Bulls Dominate the Market Today

The bulls dominated the market today as 71% of coins gained value in the last 24 hours.

Today’s Top Gainers are Stacks, Secret Network Token, and UMA

Thanks to a 80.36% price increase, Stacks was the biggest gainer of the day among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Secret Network Token came in second place, with 24-hour gains of 34.31%. UMA, Klaytn and Rari Governance Token complete today’s list of the top cryptocurrency gainers.

Today’s Top Losers are StormX, Tokamak Network, and Akash Network

Unfortunately, not all coins performed well today. The worst performer in the cryptocurrency top 200 was StormX, which saw a loss of -14.80%. Tokamak Network also didn’t perform well, as its price declined by -11.46% in the last 24 hours. Akash Network, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and Pirate Chain round out today’s top 5 worst performers.

Secret Network Token reached new All-Time High after gaining +208.68% in the last month

The following coins in the cryptocurrency top 200 hit new all-time high prices today:

Secret Network Token’s new ATH is $ 5.49

Congratulations to the HODLers!

Coin of the Day is Stacks

Thanks to its impressive 80.36% performance, Stacks is today’s coin of the day! Stacks is currently trading at $ 2.62. Learn more about Stacks and its position in the market on our Stacks price prediction page.

Our technical indicators show that the current Stacks sentiment is Bullish.