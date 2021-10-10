Step Hero ($HERO), Pre Alpha Game Test And Review

Crypto News



The Step Hero team has recently announced the RPG Pre-Alpha Game testing and requested the Step Hero community to review the game thoroughly. The project is allowing only 500 whitelisted testers to participate in the game that will take place from 11:00 AM UTC Oct 8th, 2021 to 11:00 AM UTC Oct 15th, 2021.

The pre-alpha version includes Step Hero ($HERO) RPG, i.e., Login, Formation Setup, Adventure Mode (PvE mode) Combat. There will be a total of 16 characters, 8 Heroes, 8 Monsters. Each character has four combat skills.

What Is Step Hero?

Step Hero ($HERO) is a lucrative NFT fantasy-themed RPG (role-playing game) game on the Binance Smart Chain and Polygon network. The platform aims to offer its users a high-end NFT gaming experience along with DeFi. Therefore, users can play and earn at the same time.

Apart from the RPG game, the ecosystem comprises Heroes Farming and high liquidity NFT Marketplace. The game’s plot and characters were inspired by ancient Greek culture.

Source: Step Hero

The Step Hero ($HERO) game development team has more than 15 years of experience in the game industry. So, let’s start with the game testing.

Step Hero RPG Test

We are among the 500 whitelisted players, and the team has provided us with a login id (generally email), password, and a set of instructions to start with. Note that we will test the Login, Formation Setup, Adventure Mode (PvE mode) Combat feature.

To Test the game, you need to visit the link. A login screen appears. Now, log in with the credentials provided to us by the project team.

Logged in successfully. We tried to log in multiple times, and it is working fine.

Once we log in, the picture below will appear.

On the homepage, you will find Arena, Heros, and Adventure tabs. The Arena is for PvP mode, i.e., Player Vs. Player and the Adventure is PVE mode, i.e., Player Vs. Environment. However, these features are under construction and hopefully be available in the mainnet launch.

Characters Classification

Click on Start Explore. The Step Hero RPG game currently has 16 characters, 8 Heroes, 8 Monsters, in their pre-launch phase. Each character has four combat skills. Also, collectibles are classified into Rarity and Elements:

Rarity- Mythical, Legendary, SuperRare, Rare, Common, Uncommon

Element- Fire, Water, Earth, Light, Dark

On the other hand, you will find that characters are categorized into the following rarity groups:

Mythical- Zombie, Skeleton Warrior, Stone Gagoyle, Mammoth

Legendary- Ranger Hero, Obsidian golem, Robinhood, Layla Vampire, Rogue Acher, Leonidas

SuperRare- Ice Drake

Rare- King Arthur, Rouge Mage

Common- Guinevere

Uncommon- Morgen Le Fay, Magic Hero

Formation

In the picture below, you will find that the right side of the box shows all the 16 characters available in the test environment. Users can select a max of 5 characters. Your Formation will be shown on the left side.

You can change the position of your selected characters. Also, you can always do a check-uncheck on the character to add/ remove them and update your Formation before pressing the start button to play the game.

Therefore, we have selected five heroes from the list and rearranged them:

Once the Formation is done, you can start with the game.

Play the Game

Click on the Start button, and the game will begin. This is a PvE battle game where your selected game players will play against the environment. All you need to do is start the game and watch until either all the heroes from one side get defeated, or they record victory over the other team. There are a total of 30 rounds.

A pause button is there at the top corner of the screen that allows you can surrender the game at any time.

Settings

In this section, you will find only the music and sound setting function in the setting tab.

Closing Thoughts

We have played multiple rounds of the game. And here is a few thoughts that we have noticed:

The characteristics of players are unknown. Due to this, you cannot plan your Formation as to whom to keep in defense and whom in attacker position.

Critical hit leads to no damage to the enemy.

Most of the time, heroes are playing against one enemy but are unable to defeat him.

The enemy has more superpowers than heroes.

Overall, the game took you on a ride of high-end graphic battle with power-packed characters and their associated supernatural powers. The background music matches the essence of the game and doesn’t distract your focus. However, we feel that as we get more information about characters and their characteristics, we will understand their power more and help us decide our Formation.

In the end, we would like to thank the Step Hero team for providing us with the opportunity to test and review the game. Here is a video about it: