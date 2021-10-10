Shortcaps of the Cardano (ADA) Summit 2021

Crypto News



Cardano Summit 2021 outshines the whole platform.

The platform to be innovated in aspects of NFTs and DeFi.

Announcements confirm numerous partnerships on the rise.

The Cardano Summit 2021 was a huge success, as far as the team from Cardano Foundation insists. But yet, many exciting news were announced officially, regarding the future plans for the platforms, numerous partnerships and more.

Plans for the Cardano Platform

The Cardano Foundation is said to have founded the Cardano (ADA) Summit too. Accordingly for the year 2021, the Cardano Summit was held in about six different countries in a period of two days. Upon this, the Cardano Summit 2021, held in the month of September in 2021 gave out a huge aura of positivity.

In spite of all this, the CEO of Cardano Foundation, Frederick Gregaard states that the main notion of their platform is to technologically excel. This will be for adopting more and more new functions that could be enabled upon it.

Also, the CEO states that numerous partnerships are being made. These are mainly focused on developing the platform in both technical aspects as well as business wise too.

Furthermore, he terms that the platform is being extensively on profuse research and development in order to accommodate both Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) extravagantly.

The Partnerships

Besides numerous partnerships which were announced, Cardano now ties up with Rival, an ESports platform. This in turn means that Cradano will be dealing in one or more ways with EPL, NBA and NFL teams profusely.

In addition, Cardano will be serving as the technology partner for Veritree, an organization which uses blockchains and more environment oriented projects, specifically growing trees and much more.

Furthermore, Cardano has also partnered with Union Bank of Philippines in terms of funds, finance technology wise with Venture Studios, and also with powerhouse technology firm AID-TECH.

With all these into account it seems that Cardano is making itself even more solid and stable, at the same time, a pathway to grow profusely. Therefore, it all contradicts that Ethereum (ETH) will soon be at stake!